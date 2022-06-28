Gold rises ₹52; silver falls ₹60

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹50,718.

Gold price in the national capital rose by ₹52 to ₹50,770 per 10 grams on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver, however, slipped by ₹60 to ₹60,128 per kg from ₹60,188 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee plunged by 46 paise to close at record low of 78.83 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,827 per ounce while silver was flat at $21.27 per ounce.

"Gold prices have held bound range trading on mixed global cues on slowdown worries and larger rate hike expectations from U.S. Federal Reserve," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.