HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold rises ₹50; silver plunges ₹600

Gold price is now at ₹61,900 per 10 gram.

November 03, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The price of gold and silver in the last three days.

The price of gold and silver in the last three days. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price rose ₹50 to ₹61,900 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹61,850 per 10 gram.

"Gold prices were slightly up on Friday, up by ₹50 against its previous close," said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities.

However, silver plunged ₹600 to ₹74,300 per kg.

In the international markets, gold was up at $1,987 per ounce while silver was quoting lower at $22.61 per ounce.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.