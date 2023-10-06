ADVERTISEMENT

Gold rises ₹50; silver plunges ₹400

October 06, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices recovered from a recent low amid pullbacks in the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yields.

PTI

Gold rings are seen on display for customers at a jewellery shop in Seoul. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price gained ₹50 to ₹57,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹57,350 per 10 grams.

However, silver plunged ₹400 to ₹70,900 per kilogram.

Gold prices recovered from a recent low amid pullbacks in the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yields, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas markets, gold was up at $1,822 per ounce, while silver was quoting lower at $20.95 per ounce.

Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to U.S. labour data which is due later today, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US