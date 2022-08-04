Gold rises ₹487; silver gains ₹426
The yellow metal had closed at ₹52,079 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained ₹487 to ₹52,566 per 10 grams amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
Silver also rose by ₹426 to ₹58,806 per kg from ₹58,380 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated 36 paise to 79.51 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday, as disappointing macroeconomic data and U.S.-China tensions weighed on investor sentiment.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,774 per ounce while silver was flat at $20.12 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.58% at $1,774 per ounce on Thursday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
