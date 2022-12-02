Gold rises ₹473; silver jumps ₹1,216

December 02, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - New Delhi

“Gold and silver price continue to trade in the positive zone.”

PTI

Gold price rose by ₹473 to ₹54,195 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹53,722 per 10 grams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver also jumped by ₹1,216 to ₹66,064 per kg.

"The signs of inflation coming down, weakness in the dollar index and good physical gold demand continue to support the domestic gold prices," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,801.25 per ounce while silver was up at $22.73 per ounce.

"Gold and silver price continue to trade in the positive zone as the dollar weakened on the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US