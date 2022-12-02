Gold rises ₹473; silver jumps ₹1,216

December 02, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rose by ₹473 to ₹54,195 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹53,722 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by ₹1,216 to ₹66,064 per kg.

"The signs of inflation coming down, weakness in the dollar index and good physical gold demand continue to support the domestic gold prices," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,801.25 per ounce while silver was up at $22.73 per ounce.

"Gold and silver price continue to trade in the positive zone as the dollar weakened on the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.