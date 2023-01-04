Gold rises ₹378; silver declines ₹147

January 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rose by ₹378 to ₹56,130 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in the precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹55,752 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver, however, declined by ₹147 to ₹70,675 per kilogram.

"Comex spot gold prices traded higher in early Asian hours on Wednesday," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,859 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.24 per ounce.

"Gold continues to trade positive hovering around its six-week high amidst a fall in dollar index. Investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank’s tightening path," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.