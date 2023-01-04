HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold rises ₹378; silver declines ₹147

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,859 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.24 per ounce.

January 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price rose by ₹378 to ₹56,130 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in the precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹55,752 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver, however, declined by ₹147 to ₹70,675 per kilogram.

"Comex spot gold prices traded higher in early Asian hours on Wednesday," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,859 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.24 per ounce.

"Gold continues to trade positive hovering around its six-week high amidst a fall in dollar index. Investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank’s tightening path," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.