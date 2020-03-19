Gold rises ₹31; silver declines by ₹190

Gold on Thursday gained ₹31 to ₹40,718 per 10 gram in the national capital amid sharp rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
On Wednesday, it had closed at ₹40,687 per 10 gram.
Silver, however, declined by ₹190 to ₹35,444 per kg against the previous close of ₹35,634 per kg.
“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading up by ₹31 thanks to sharp rupee depreciation and steady international gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,482 per ounce and $11.97 per ounce, respectively.
Meanwhile, the domestic equity market continued to trade weak, with its BSE benchmark index trading over 500 points lower minutes before the final closing.
