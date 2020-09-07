Gold rises ₹258, silver gains ₹837

Gold prices on Monday rose ₹258 to ₹51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹51,619 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also gained ₹837 to ₹69,448 per kg, from ₹68,611 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.
In the international market, gold and silver both were trading flat at $1,932 per ounce and $26.93 per ounce, respectively.
“Gold prices held narrow trading range on Monday in the absence of U.S. markets,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Gold in today’s (Monday) Asian session has been trading on a flat note and volatility remained low as U.S. markets remained shut on account of the Labour Day holiday.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath