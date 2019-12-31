Gold rises ₹256 on strong global trends, increased buying

Gold in the national capital jumped ₹256 to ₹39,985 per 10 gram on Tuesday following strong global trends and increased buying, according to HDFC Securities.
The price of the precious metal had closed at ₹39,729 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi traded higher by ₹256 with strong global prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Silver prices also climbed ₹494 to ₹48,313 per kg compared to its previous close of ₹47,819 per kg.
International trends showed strength, with gold trading higher at USD 1,524.30 per ounce and silver at USD 18.10 per ounce.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.