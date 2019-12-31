Gold rises ₹256 on strong global trends, increased buying

Gold in the national capital jumped ₹256 to ₹39,985 per 10 gram on Tuesday following strong global trends and increased buying, according to HDFC Securities.

The price of the precious metal had closed at ₹39,729 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi traded higher by ₹256 with strong global prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also climbed ₹494 to ₹48,313 per kg compared to its previous close of ₹47,819 per kg.

International trends showed strength, with gold trading higher at USD 1,524.30 per ounce and silver at USD 18.10 per ounce.