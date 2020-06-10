Gold rises ₹ 245 tracking global cues

New Delhi

10 June 2020 17:43 IST

Prices of gold rose by ₹ 245 to ₹ 47,664 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday helped by positive international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold closed at ₹ 47,419 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Silver prices, however, dipped ₹ 110 to ₹ 49,340 per kg from ₹ 49,450 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,720 per ounce and silver at USD 17.70 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US FED comments,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.