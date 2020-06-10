Markets

Gold rises ₹ 245 tracking global cues

Prices of gold rose by ₹ 245 to ₹ 47,664 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday helped by positive international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold closed at ₹ 47,419 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Silver prices, however, dipped ₹ 110 to ₹ 49,340 per kg from ₹ 49,450 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,720 per ounce and silver at USD 17.70 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US FED comments,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 5:45:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-rises-245-tracking-global-cues/article31796146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY