Gold rises ₹173; silver zooms ₹926

December 27, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rose ₹173 to ₹55,074 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at ₹54,901 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹926 to ₹70,205 per kilogram.

"Gold price continue to trade higher, helped by a softer dollar," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,807.60 per ounce while silver was up at $24.19 per ounce.

"Comex gold prices rose in the asian trading hours supported by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend," an analyst at HDFC Securities said.

