Gold rises ₹100 on fresh buying, silver jumps ₹355

Gold prices on July 16 rose by ₹100 to ₹35,570 per 10 gram in the national capital on fresh buying from jewellers even as the precious metal stood steady overseas.

Silver also followed the suit and jumped by ₹355 to ₹39,530 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

According to traders, gold prices saw an uptrend due to rise in demand from local jewellers.

Globally, spot gold was trading almost flat at $1,415.80 an ounce, while silver was up at $15.50 an ounce in New York.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained ₹100 to ₹35,570 and ₹35,400 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital.

Sovereign gold held steady at ₹27,400 per eight gram.

On July 15, the precious metal declined by ₹100.

Silver ready surged ₹355 to ₹39,530 per kg and weekly-based delivery jumped ₹310 to ₹38,710 per kg.

Prices of silver coins held flat at ₹81,000 for buying and ₹82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.