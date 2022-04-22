Gold rallies by ₹263; silver gains ₹500
Gold prices spurted by ₹263 to ₹52,472 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal finished at ₹52,209 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also moved higher by ₹500 to ₹67,707 per kg from ₹67,207 per kg in the previous trade.
The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in line with a sell-off in domestic equities and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,952 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.45 per ounce.
"Gold prices at COMEX were firm on Friday on global growth worries over higher inflation," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.
