Markets

Gold rallies by ₹263; silver gains ₹500

Gold prices spurted by ₹263 to ₹52,472 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal finished at ₹52,209 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also moved higher by ₹500 to ₹67,707 per kg from ₹67,207 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in line with a sell-off in domestic equities and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,952 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.45 per ounce.

"Gold prices at COMEX were firm on Friday on global growth worries over higher inflation," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
currency values
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2022 5:59:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-rallies-by-263-silver-gains-500/article65345101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY