Gold rallies by ₹263; silver gains ₹500

PTI April 22, 2022 17:55 IST

Gold prices spurted by ₹263 to ₹52,472 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal finished at ₹52,209 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also moved higher by ₹500 to ₹67,707 per kg from ₹67,207 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in line with a sell-off in domestic equities and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,952 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.45 per ounce.

"Gold prices at COMEX were firm on Friday on global growth worries over higher inflation," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.