Gold rallies ₹881, silver gains ₹1,071

New Delhi

01 April 2021 16:53 IST

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,719 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.48 per ounce.

Gold rallied by ₹881 to ₹44,701 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a sharp recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹43,820 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹1,071 to ₹63,256 per kilogram from ₹62,185 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,719 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.48 per ounce.

Gold prices witnessed a sharp rebound recovering from the bear territory, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.