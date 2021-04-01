MarketsNew Delhi 01 April 2021 16:53 IST
Gold rallies ₹881, silver gains ₹1,071
In the international market, gold was quoting higher at $1,719 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.48 per ounce.
Gold rallied by ₹881 to ₹44,701 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a sharp recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹43,820 per 10 gram.
Silver also gained ₹1,071 to ₹63,256 per kilogram from ₹62,185 per kilogram in the previous trade.
Gold prices witnessed a sharp rebound recovering from the bear territory, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
