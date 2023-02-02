Gold rallies ₹770 amid strong global trends

February 02, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rallied ₹770 to a record high of ₹58,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a jump in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹57,910 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,491 to ₹71,666 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at a record high of ₹58,680 per 10 grams, up ₹770 per 10 grams," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were traded in green at $1,956 per ounce and $24.15 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded their highest levels in more than nine months in Asian trading hours on Thursday after investors access dovish policy from U.S. Federal reserve, the analyst said.

On Wednesday, the Fed hiked 0.25 basis point rate after a year of larger hikes. U.S. Fed Governor Powell warned of further monetary policy tightening but also noted the progress on disinflation, which he said is in its early stages.

Today, the traders will focus on European Central Bank and Bank of England policy outcome and further direction, the analyst added.

