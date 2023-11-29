ADVERTISEMENT

Gold rallies ₹750 to record high of ₹63,500; silver zooms ₹800

November 29, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices surged on Wednesday, trading at an all-time high

PTI

 In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹62,750 per 10 grams. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Gold price rallied ₹750 to ₹63,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹62,750 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed ₹800 to ₹79,000 per kilogram.

"Gold prices surged on Wednesday, trading at an all-time high of ₹63,500 per 10 gram, up ₹750 following a bullish trend in overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were trading higher at $2,041 per ounce and $24.95 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,041 per ounce, up $27 from the previous close.

Weaker dollar and statements from a Federal Reserve official reinforced bets that the central bank will begin lowering interest rates next year, which boosted traders' sentiment and pushed Comex gold to its highest level since May, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US