Gold rallies ₹750 to record high of ₹63,500; silver zooms ₹800

November 29, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price rallied ₹750 to ₹63,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹62,750 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed ₹800 to ₹79,000 per kilogram.

"Gold prices surged on Wednesday, trading at an all-time high of ₹63,500 per 10 gram, up ₹750 following a bullish trend in overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were trading higher at $2,041 per ounce and $24.95 per ounce, respectively.

Spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,041 per ounce, up $27 from the previous close.

Weaker dollar and statements from a Federal Reserve official reinforced bets that the central bank will begin lowering interest rates next year, which boosted traders' sentiment and pushed Comex gold to its highest level since May, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT