ADVERTISEMENT

Gold rallies ₹670; silver zooms ₹1,150

May 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher.

PTI

A woman trying gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices rallied ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at ₹60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,150 to ₹76,100 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,750 per 10 grams, up ₹670 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,015 per ounce and $25.34 per ounce, respectively.

"Comex gold held steady above the key $2,000-level in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US