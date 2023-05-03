HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold rallies ₹670; silver zooms ₹1,150

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher.

May 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A woman trying gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad. File

A woman trying gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices rallied ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at ₹60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,150 to ₹76,100 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,750 per 10 grams, up ₹670 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,015 per ounce and $25.34 per ounce, respectively.

"Comex gold held steady above the key $2,000-level in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.