Gold rallies ₹670; silver zooms ₹1,150

May 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices rallied ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had finished at ₹60,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,150 to ₹76,100 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,750 per 10 grams, up ₹670 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,015 per ounce and $25.34 per ounce, respectively.

"Comex gold held steady above the key $2,000-level in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.