Gold rallies ₹587; silver jumps ₹682

Gold rallied by ₹587 to ₹45,768 per 10 gram; silver jumped ₹682 to ₹65,468 per kilogram

Gold rallied by ₹587 to ₹45,768 per 10 gram in the national capital on April 7 amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹45,181 per 10 gram.

In tandem with a rally in gold, silver also jumped ₹682 to ₹65,468 per kilogram from ₹64,786 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 73.66 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on April 7.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,739 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.04 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX [New York-based commodities exchange] trading at $1,739 per ounce on Wednesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.