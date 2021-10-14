Gold rallies ₹455, silver jumps ₹894

Gold prices rallies by ₹455 to ₹46,987 per 10 gram; silver also jumps ₹894 to ₹61,926 per kg

Gold prices rallied by ₹455 to ₹46,987 per 10 gram in the national capital on October 14 following firm trends in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹46,532 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹894 to ₹61,926 per kg from ₹61,032 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,795 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.20 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.12% up at $1,795 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices held firm trading range supported by weaker dollar and inflation worries,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.