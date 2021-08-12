Markets

Gold rallies ₹ 422; silver gains ₹ 113

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied ₹ 422 to ₹ 45,560 per 10 gram amid gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 45,138 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 113 to ₹ 61,314 per kilogram from ₹ 61,201 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.44 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed recovery on softer dollar and fall in US treasury yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


