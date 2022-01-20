Gold rallies ₹ 415 on global cues; silver zooms ₹ 858

In the international market, gold was trading with gains.

Gold prices rose by ₹ 415 to ₹ 48,327 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, reflecting overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 47,912 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also soared by ₹ 858 to ₹ 64,429 per kg from ₹ 63,571 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,841 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 24.13 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi surged by ₹ 415, reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.