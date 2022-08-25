Gold rallies ₹402 on strong global cues

Silver also rallied ₹711

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the international market, gold was trading higher. File image for representation  | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Gold prices on Thursday rose by ₹402 to ₹52,297 per 10 grams amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yellow metal had closed at ₹51,895 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied ₹711 to ₹56,191 per kg from ₹55,480 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,763 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.35 per ounce.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gold prices recovered with dollar decline and weak US economic data," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
gold and precious material

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app