Gold rallies ₹402 on strong global cues
Silver also rallied ₹711
Gold prices on Thursday rose by ₹402 to ₹52,297 per 10 grams amid strong global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹51,895 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver also rallied ₹711 to ₹56,191 per kg from ₹55,480 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,763 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.35 per ounce.
"Gold prices recovered with dollar decline and weak US economic data," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
