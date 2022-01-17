Gold rallies ₹ 176 on global cues

New Delhi

17 January 2022 16:45 IST

Gold prices rose by ₹ 176 to ₹ 47,881 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with gains in the precious metal in the global markets and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 47,705 per 10 grams.

Silver prices, however, declined by ₹ 505 to ₹ 61,005 per kg from ₹ 61,510 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

The rupee dipped by 9 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,822 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.03 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 % up at $ 1,822 per ounce on Monday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.