Markets

Gold rallies ₹ 176 on global cues

A woman shows gold bangles at a jewellery showroom on Dhanteras festival, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold prices rose by ₹ 176 to ₹ 47,881 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with gains in the precious metal in the global markets and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 47,705 per 10 grams.

Silver prices, however, declined by ₹ 505 to ₹ 61,005 per kg from ₹ 61,510 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee dipped by 9 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,822 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.03 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.30 % up at $ 1,822 per ounce on Monday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 5:48:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-rallies-176-on-global-cues/article38282081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY