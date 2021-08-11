Markets

Gold rallies ₹159, silver gains ₹99

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday jumped ₹159 to ₹45,130 per 10 gram amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹44,971 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹99 to ₹61,250 per kilogram from ₹61,151 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.36 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,733 per ounce on Wednesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


