HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold rallies ₹1,400 to touch life-time high; silver zooms ₹1,860

Gold price rallied ₹1,400 to touch a life-time high of ₹60,100 per 10 grams; silver zoomed ₹1,860 to ₹69,340 per kilogram

March 20, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price rallied ₹1,400 to touch a life-time high of ₹60,100 per 10 grams in the National Capital on March 21 amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at ₹58,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹1,860 to ₹69,340 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,100 per 10 grams, up ₹1,400 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst-Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,005 per ounce and $22.55 per ounce, respectively.

Comex Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on March 20 and rose to a fresh 52-week high of $2,005 per ounce, Mr. Gandhi said.

“Bullions continue surge, with gold on domestic front hitting a new life-time high of over ₹60,000, as a wave of banking crises shook global markets and put bullion on track for its biggest weekly rise in three years, while bets solidified for a less aggressive Fed in its fight against inflation,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.