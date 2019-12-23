Markets

Gold prices soar ₹187, silver also jumps ₹495

Gold prices soared ₹187 to ₹39,053 per 10 gram in the national capital on December 23 following a rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

On Saturday, the precious metal had closed at ₹38,866 per 10 gram.

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading higher by ₹187 with rally in international prices and rupee depreciation, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee was trading around 5 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver also jumped ₹495 to ₹46,499 per kg compared to the previous close of ₹46,004 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,484 per ounce, while silver was quoting at $17.36 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher as investors rushed for safer assets against prevailing market uncertainty ahead of Christmas holidays,” Mr. Patel added.

