Gold prices rise ₹44; silver slips ₹460

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal losses.

Gold prices rose by ₹44 to ₹39,731 per 10 gram on Friday in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up by ₹44, reflecting overnight gains and volatile rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹39,687 per 10 gram.

Silver prices, however, fell by ₹460 to ₹47,744 per kg from ₹48,204 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal losses at USD 1,509 per ounce and USD 17.81 per ounce, respectively.

“Global investors have remained cautious on prevailing economic and political uncertainties with doubts on the US-China trade deal,” Mr. Patel said.

Investor participation has also come down due to year-end holidays in both domestic and global markets.

