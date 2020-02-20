Gold prices rise ₹111 on weak rupee, silver falls ₹67

Gold prices on Thursday rose by ₹111 to ₹42,492 per 10 gram in the national capital on weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹42,381 per 10 gram in the previous trading session.
However, silver prices fell ₹67 to ₹48,599 per kg from ₹48,666 per kg on Wednesday.
“Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi continued upside, gaining ₹111 on weaker rupee catching overnight gains in dollar index. The spot rupee was trading around 5 paise weaker against the dollar after falling 23 paise in the opening trade,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
Besides, strong demand due to wedding season pushed gold spot prices higher, he added.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,609.60 per ounce and USD 18.26 per ounce, respectively.
