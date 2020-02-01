Markets

Gold prices jump ₹277, silver rises ₹483

Gold prices on February 1 jumped by ₹277 to ₹41,923 per 10 gram in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious yellow metal had closed at ₹41,646 per 10 gram on February 1.

Silver also witnessed increase in demand as prices jumped ₹483 to ₹48,096 per kg from ₹47,613 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rallied by ₹277 reflecting overnight gains in global gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Overseas markets are closed for weekend.

