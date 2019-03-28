Markets

Gold prices gain ₹35 to ₹33,095 per 10 gram

Silver, however, dropped ₹270 to ₹38,850 per kg amid lower demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Gold prices gained ₹35 to ₹33,095 per 10 gram on Thursday, breaking its two-day fall, on account of increased domestic demand, shrugging off a weak global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Bullion traders attributed the bounce back in gold prices to rise in domestic demand but a weak trend in the international market restricted the gains.

Globally, gold was trading at $1,310.78 an ounce and silver at $15.32 an ounce in New York. The yellow metal was lower by about 0.15%, while silver fell 0.16%.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rose by ₹35 each to ₹33,095 and ₹32,925 per 10 gram, respectively.

In the past two days, gold prices had fallen by ₹160.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unaltered at ₹26,400 per piece of eight gram.

The price of silver ready went lower by ₹270 to ₹38,850 per kg and weekly-based delivery fell by ₹281 to ₹38,002 per kg.

Silver coins remained unchanged at ₹80,000 for buying and ₹81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

