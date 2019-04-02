Gold prices gain ₹30 to ₹32,850 per 10 gm, silver slides

New Delhi

02 April 2019 21:07 IST

Traders said despite weak overseas trends, gold prices saw an upward movement due to rise in domestic demand.

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by ₹30 to ₹32,850 per 10 gram in New Delhi on the back of demand from jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver, however, declined by ₹180 to ₹38,400 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,287.02 an ounce and silver at $15.06 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% purity rose by ₹30 to ₹32,850 per 10 grams while gold of 99.5% purity increased by ₹50 to ₹32,700 per 10 grams.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at ₹26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready fell by ₹180 to ₹38,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery held almost steady at ₹37,448 per kg.

Silver coins were unchanged at ₹80,000 for buying and ₹81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.