Gold prices fall ₹ 217; silver down by ₹ 1,217

New Delhi

04 March 2021 16:14 IST

Gold prices on Thursday fell by ₹ 217 to ₹ 44,372 per 10 gm in the national capital, as vaccine rollout has boosted risk on sentiments lowering safe haven demand for precious metals, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,589 per 10 gm in the previous trading session.

In tandem, silver prices eased by ₹ 1,217 to ₹ 66,598 per kg as compared with the previous close of ₹ 67,815 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi fell by ₹ 217 reflecting overnight decline in COMEX gold prices despite of rupee depreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 18 paise lower at 72.90 against the U.S. dollar.

Patel further noted that gold prices have kept lower trading range on stronger dollar and rise in the U.S. treasury yields.

"The vaccine rollouts have boosted risk on sentiments lowering safe haven demand for precious metals. The traders may await for comments from U.S. FED chairman later on Thursday," he noted.

In the international market, gold was trading slightly higher at $ 1,717 an ounce and silver was also marginally up at $ 26.09 an ounce.

"We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down for the day with COMEX spot gold support lies at $ 1,700 and resistance at $ 1,740. MCX Gold April support lies at ₹ 44,700 and resistance lies at ₹ 45,200," Patel said.