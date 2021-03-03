Gold prices fall ₹208; silver up by ₹602

Gold prices on Wednesday fell by ₹ 208 to ₹ 44,768 per 10 gm in the national capital, in line with bleak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,976 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.
Silver, on the other hand, rose by ₹ 602 to ₹ 68,194 per kg as compared with the previous close of ₹ 67,592 per kg.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi fell by ₹ 208 in line with decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation." The rupee was trading around 45 paise stronger against the dollar during the day, he added.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,730 an ounce and silver was also marginally down at $ 26.68 an ounce.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath