Gold prices drop ₹300; silver tumbles ₹1,400

Prices of gold on September 9 declined ₹300 to ₹39,225 per 10 gram at the bullion market in New Delhi, in absence of demand and a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver was also on weak ground, tumbling ₹1,400 to ₹48,500 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karat (99.9% purity) in Delhi was trading down by ₹300 in absence of physical demand and a stronger rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He added that the festival demand has not picked up yet in the physical market due to higher gold prices.

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 71.58 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on September 9 as China’s easing move and rate cut hopes by the U.S. Fed enthused investors.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at $1,506 per ounce in New York, while silver traded lower at $18.05 an ounce.

“Gold prices are expected to trade in a corrective phase in near term awaiting clarity on U.S. Federal Reserve rate and progress on U.S.-China trade talks,” Mr. Patel added.

On Saturday, gold closed at ₹39,525 per 10 gram, while silver at ₹49,900 per kilogram.