Gold prices down ₹122, silver up ₹587

Gold prices on March 8 fell by ₹122 to ₹44,114 per 10 grams in the national capital, in line with weak international market trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹44,236 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

Silver, on the other hand, rose by ₹587 to ₹65,534 per kg as compared to the previous close of ₹64,947 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell ₹122 in line with weak in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,699 an ounce and silver was however up at $25.31 an ounce.

