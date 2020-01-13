Markets

Gold prices decline by ₹236 in the national capital on global selling, stronger rupee

Gold and silver in the international market were also trading lower at USD 1,550 per ounce and USD 17.97 per ounce, respectively. Photo: Representational image

Gold and silver in the international market were also trading lower at USD 1,550 per ounce and USD 17.97 per ounce, respectively. Photo: Representational image  

more-in

Silver prices also dropped ₹376 to ₹47,635 per kg from ₹48,011 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold prices on Monday fell by ₹236 to ₹40,432 per 10g in the national capital on global selling and stronger rupee, according to HDFC. Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹40,668 per 10g in the previous trade. Silver prices also dropped ₹376 to ₹47,635 per kg from ₹48,011 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi was trading ₹236 down on global selling and stronger rupee. The spot rupee was trading around 13 paise stronger against the dollar during the day,” Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities, said.

Gold and silver in the international market were also trading lower at USD 1,550 per ounce and USD 17.97 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold prices have witnessed correction on easing geopolitical risk on US-Iran military escalation. Global markets have turned focused on US-China phase-1 trade deal,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Markets
gold and precious material
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 7:44:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-prices-decline-236-40432-per-10g-in-the-national-capital-on-global-selling-stronger-rupee/article30559344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY