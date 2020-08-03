Gold price rises by ₹185, silver by ₹1,672

New Delhi:

03 August 2020 18:27 IST

The rupee plunged 20 paise and settled below 75 per U.S. dollar level on Monday, tracking negative domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

Gold prices rose by ₹185 to ₹54,678 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹54,493 per 10 gram.

India’s gold demand in April-June plunges 70% on COVID-19 disruptions

Silver also jumped ₹1,672 to ₹66,742 per kg from ₹65,070 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

“Spot gold price for 24 carat in Delhi was trading up by ₹185 with rupee depreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee plunged 20 paise and settled below 75 per U.S. dollar level on Monday, tracking negative domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

Also read: India gold prices hit all-time high, dampens retail demand

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,973 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.30 per ounce.