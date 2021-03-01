Gold price rises ₹241; silver jumps ₹781

Gold prices on March 1 rose by ₹241 to ₹45,520 per 10 grams in the national capital in line with the strong global bullion market trend, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹45,279 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.
Silver also jumped by ₹781 to ₹68,877 per kg, compared with the previous close of 68,096 per kg.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi rose by ₹241, in line with the recovery in global gold prices while rupee appreciation capped upside.” The spot rupee was trading around 16 paise stronger against the dollar, halting three days of loss, during the intra-day session, HDFC Securities added.
In the international markets, gold was trading stronger at $1,753 an ounce, while silver was up at $26.90 an ounce.
