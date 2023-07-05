HamberMenu
Gold price remains flat; silver climbs ₹200

“Gold traded flat on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹59,280/10 gram.”

July 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A woman trying on gold ornaments at a shop in Hyderabad. File 

A woman trying on gold ornaments at a shop in Hyderabad. File  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold price remained flat at ₹59,280 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

However, silver climbed by ₹200 to ₹71,500 per kilogram.

"Gold traded flat on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at ₹59,280/10 gram, unchanged from its previous day close," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were down at $1,926 per ounce and $22.88 per ounce, respectively.

