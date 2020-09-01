Gold price climbs ₹418 on global trends

New Delhi

01 September 2020 17:15 IST

The precious metal had closed at ₹52,545 per 10 grams in the previous trade

Gold price rose by ₹418 to ₹52,963 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in the yellow metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹52,545 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also attracted heavy buying interest as it jumped ₹2,246 to ₹72,793 per kilogram. It had closed at ₹70,547 per kilogram on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were higher by ₹418 with rally in international prices. However, the upside in gold prices in India was capped with gains in rupee,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee strengthened 73 paise and crossed the crucial 73-mark against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday on the back of a weak American currency and positive domestic equities.

In the global market, gold was trading with gains at $1,988 per ounce and silver was marginally up at $28.77 per ounce.

“Gold prices extended gains with dollar decline,” Mr. Patel said.