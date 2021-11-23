Gold plunges ₹810; silver cracks ₹1,548

Gold; plunged ₹810 to ₹46,896 per 10 gram; Silver cracked ₹1,548 to ₹62,720 per kilogram

Gold in the national capital on November 23 plunged ₹810 to ₹46,896 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹47,706 per 10 gram.

Silver also cracked ₹1,548 to ₹62,720 per kilogram from ₹64,268 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi plunged ₹810 reflecting an overnight decline in COMEX gold prices despite rupee depreciation," according to HDFC Securities, senior analyst (commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,806 per ounce and $24.05 per ounce, respectively.