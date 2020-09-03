Gold plunges ₹ 774 tracking tepid global cues

Gold prices on Thursday plunged ₹ 774 to ₹ 51,755 per 10 gram in the national capital following decline in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹ 52,529 per 10 gram here in the previous trade.
Silver prices also tumbled ₹ 1,908 to ₹ 69,176 per kilogram from ₹ 71,084 per kilogram in the previous trade.
“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi plunged ₹ 774 with fall in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,934 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 27.24 per ounce.
“Gold prices continued downtrend on strong dollar recovery against major currencies,” Mr. Patel said.
He added that positive US economic data also boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
Navneet Damani, VP — Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Gold fell marginally after the dollar rose against its major crosses and a strong rebound in the US manufacturing sector fuelled hopes of recovery in the coronavirus-hit economy.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath