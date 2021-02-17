Gold plunges ₹717; silver declines ₹1,274

Gold in the national capital plunged ₹717 to ₹46,102 per 10 gram on Feb. 17 in line with decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,819 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined ₹1,274 to ₹68,239 per kg, from ₹69,513 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi plunged ₹717 in line with decline in global gold prices," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.10 per ounce.