MarketsNew Delhi 07 January 2021 16:10 IST
Gold plunges ₹ 714, silver declines ₹ 386
Updated: 07 January 2021 16:16 IST
Gold in the national capital plunged ₹ 714 to ₹ 50,335 per 10 gram on Thursday, reflecting a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 51,049 per 10 gram.
Silver also dipped by ₹ 386 to ₹ 69,708 per kilogram from ₹ 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,916 per ounce, and silver was flat at $ 27.07 per ounce.
