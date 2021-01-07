Markets

Gold plunges ₹ 714, silver declines ₹ 386

Gold in the national capital plunged ₹ 714 to ₹ 50,335 per 10 gram on Thursday, reflecting a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 51,049 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped by ₹ 386 to ₹ 69,708 per kilogram from ₹ 70,094 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,916 per ounce, and silver was flat at $ 27.07 per ounce.

